In Pune, schools to remain shut today due to heavy rain

Instructions requiring all headmasters, teachers, and non-teaching staff to report for duty during regular office hours and remain prepared for disaster management-related tasks as directed by the local administration have also been issued.

All schools in Pune city and Pune rural will remain shut Monday due to the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said district collector Jitendra Dudi in his directives issued late Sunday evening.

IMD has issued a red alert for the Pune District and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated regions.

The order says that, considering the forecast of heavy rainfall and the safety of citizens, all Anganwadis as well as primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools (across all mediums) in Pune City and Pune District (Rural) will remain closed on July 6. This decision has been taken by prioritizing student safety, he said.