In Pune, Rotary International’s first woman president says India is now a ‘help-giving nation’

Jennifer Jones made history earlier this month when she became the 117-year-old Rotary International’s first woman president. Jones, who was in Pune on Saturday as part of her visit to India after the election, told media persons that she hoped to break many stereotypes involving women in higher posts and said India is no longer a “help-seeking nation” but a “help-giving” one.

“I hope I am able to show the world that I can do better by getting involved to break gender barriers and be an inspiration for younger women who can say ‘If she can do it, so can we,’” she said, adding that she also wanted to encourage conversations on diversity equity and inclusion (DEI). With 1.4 million members across 200 countries, India accounts for over 50 per cent of the global annual membership growth of the humanitarian and service network. Jones will be visiting only five of the 39 Rotary districts in India, including Rotary district 3131 in Pune.

The theme for this year will be ‘Imagine Rotary’ and the focus will be on seven key areas which will include clean water, sanitization, environment conservation, basic education, health care, women and childcare, and ensuring peace. “The Rotary Club India has developed itself very well and its enthusiasm is admirable as it has transformed India from being a help-seeking nation to a help-giving nation,” said Jones, a member of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland, Ontario, Canada.

She inaugurated a Rs 12-crore Linear Accelerator Radiotherapy machine at Suryadatta Hospital in Shaniwarwada to enable citizens from economically weaker sections to undergo radiotherapy treatment for cancer. “About 1,200 patients will be able to receive treatment every month. The basic cost of the treatment is Rs 1,60,000, but at the hospital, this treatment will be made available free of cost to yellow and orange ration card holders. In this regard, a seven-year agreement has been signed between the Rotary Club and the hospital,” said Anil Parmar, governor of Rotary district 3131.