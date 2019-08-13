In Pune relief camps: doctors counsel the flood-affected; parties send supplies

A 42-member team of doctors from B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, which has been examining people at rescue camps in Kolhapur and Sangli, is also conducting counselling sessions for flood-affected people.

“There are cases of fever and other skin infections but we are counselling the people to maintain a positive spirit,” said an official from B J Medical College.

Dr Sudhir Nanandkar, dean, B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said the team will assist local health authorities and reach out to affected people in rescue and relief camps. The first team will be stationed till August 14, after which another team will be sent. According to officials , the teams include orthoapaedics, skin specialists, medicine and surgical experts, among others.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is also planning to send a team on August 15. “We have got feedback from our local IMA units in Kolhapur, Sangli and Karad that there is a need for specialists in infection control, ear, nose and throat ailments and skin infections. The priority is to control fever and other infections,” said Dr Sanjay Patil, president of IMA’s Pune unit.

Meanwhile, Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak has urged all corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to donate a month’s remuneration for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. In a letter, Tilak said the floods in districts of Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Pune have destroyed homes and residents have lost most of their belongings. “Farm and agriculture produce has been destroyed. So, there is a need to support the affected residents in difficult times,” she said.

The city units of all political parties have each started a drive to collect items for relief and rehabilitation from residents for affected people. The city unit of NCP sent a team of doctors with medicines to Sangli and Kolhapur to provide free medical treatment to affected people. NCP chief Sharad Pawar participated in the programme, organised to send the team to the two districts.

The BJP also sent relief items, mainly food, water and clothes, for affected people. MP Girish Bapat and party legislators and corporators have been urging residents to contribute to relief work. Shiv Sena and Congress leaders have also contributed to relief work by seeking help from residents. Several social organisations have also joined relief efforts.