In Pune, music, art and food take centre-stage for couples this Valentine’s Day

Written by Ritesh Dhar

From candlelit concerts and artistic workshops to comedy nights and high-energy gaming events, the city is set to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a wide range of curated experiences.

A highlight of the celebrations is the “Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special” at Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp, scheduled for 6 pm. Presented by Live Your City, the 60-minute live concert will unfold entirely under candlelight and feature a violinist, tabla player and keyboardist performing timeless love songs and iconic film themes such as “Chura Liya Hai”, “Lag Ja Gale,” “Raabta” and “Phir Le Aaya Dil.” Designed as an intimate musical experience for audiences of all ages, tickets start from Rs.499.

A Japanese Kintsugi workshop is packed with meaning. Inspired by the philosophy of mending broken ceramics with gold, thus turning flaws into beauty, it will be held at multiple venues including Tim Hortons on FC Road, Bear & Beans in Baner and Bramble at Amanora Park Town, Hadapsar. The workshop symbolises love that embraces imperfections. Participation is priced at Rs 1,081.51 per person plus an additional venue charge of Rs 200.

Also Read | The lexicon of love: How Gen Z rewrote romance and brands came to listen

Couples can also explore Clay Date at Ecoville at The Farm in Mahalunge, where participants will craft personalised wall tiles amid a mango orchard setting, followed by a dinner under the stars. It gives an opportunity to co-create beautiful memories and a handmade gift for your loved one. The experience, priced at Rs.1400 plus GST per person, aims to combine art, nature and romance. Similarly, Valentine’s Sip & Paint at SOCIAL, Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar, offers a casual painting session from 12pm onwards with drinks starting at Rs.1499, including a food and beverage cover.

Interactive events are gaining popularity this season. “14 Courses of Love” at The Third Space on Senapati Bapat Road will engage couples in a series of playful activities, art sessions and games from 4 pm onwards. Meanwhile, Carnimax at Amanora Mall is hosting a “Valentine’s Special” from 8 pm onwards, featuring unlimited bowling, arcade games and food packages priced at Rs 1500 for singles and Rs 2500 for couples.

Dining venues have also curated special offerings. Casablanca at Pride Premier on University Road will host a five-course candlelight dinner with cake and wine for Rs.1,899 plus taxes, offering a classic Valentine’s evening, while The Dressing Room in Koregaon Park will kickstart the day at 9 am with “The Breakfast Affair,” a relaxed brunch experience accompanied by DJ GRAŹIN, priced at Rs.2499.

Story continues below this ad

Music lovers can attend Dard e Dil – Rafithon 51 at Shakuntala Jagannath Shetty Auditorium from 4 pm, a tribute concert featuring 51 Mohammed Rafi love songs alongside musical tambola. Similarly, The Love Ritual at Happy Da Punjab Bar & Restaurant in Hinjewadi promises an open-air party atmosphere 8pm onwards with a three-hour live music performance by Sudhanshu Raj Khare.

For lighter entertainment, the Laugh and Vibe Club in Koregaon Park will present a Valentine’s Special Comedy Show from 6pm onwards, with tickets starting at Rs.199.