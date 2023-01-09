In Pune, Fadnavis, Pawar share stage, travel in same vehicle; nothing political, says NCP

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were seen travelling in the same car while heading for inauguration of a hospital in the city on Sunday, raising eyebrows in the political circles of the state given the growing bitterness between the present ruling alliance and the Opposition in Maharashtra.

The two leaders first went for the inauguration of the Bharati Super Specialty Hospital at the Bharatiya Vidyapeeth, Dhankawadi, before heading to the unveiling of the Students Housing Complex on the campus. Finally, they together reached the hall where an event was held to felicitate Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, Pune.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), however, said not much should be read into the two leaders travelling together, calling the act “mere courtesy”.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress leader and former minister Vishwajeet Kadam were also present at the event. At the function, Poonawalla was honoured with the first Dr Patangrao Kadam Memorial Award.

“There is nothing political to be read into the entire episode. It is a courtesy extended by one leader to another. Our party chief (Pawar) has wide experience both at the Centre and the state. I am sure whatever discussions both must have had must be in the wider interest of the state,” NCP state chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase told The Indian Express.

During the event, praising Poonawalla for SII’s role in the fight against Covid, Fadnavis said, “On behalf of entire nation, we are trying to say thank you very much for saving us. The way their team and Adar and Cyrus Poonawalla worked, they showed India’s prowess to the world.”

Fadnavis said a huge supply chain was created during the Covid crisis when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to use the vaccines made in the country. “The country could then provide vaccines to all corners at the same time. And that’s why we feel proud of our nation and institutes like the Serum Institute,” Fadnavis said.

Gesturing towards Kadam, son of Patangrao Kadam and secretary of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Fadnavis praised the decision of felicitating Poonawalla, stating, “The award has been bestowed upon the most appropriate personality.”

Praising Bharati Vidyapeeth, Fadnavis said it has given a “different direction” to the education field. Fadnavis said, “It is always said that Pune is our manufacturing hub and industry magnet. But how did it reach this point? This is because it first became the educational seat and then it produced suitable manpower. We have seen that industry thrives where manpower is available. And therefore, I feel Bharati Vidyapeeth has played a key role in development of manpower.”

Pawar too praised the institute during his address. “Educational institutes like Bharati Vidyapeeth should take the initiative to create a new generation of students for better research at the global level,” said the NCP chief.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu said SII has played an important role in saving the country from crisis. “In time to come, world class facilities for medical sector will be built in Himachal so that institutes like Serum and Bharati Vidyapeeth should come to the state and accelerate the employment there.”

Following his felicitation, Poonawalla said, “I travel all over the world for work but the love, opportunity and support I get in India is nowhere else. So, I would like to tell the students who are studying abroad that there are quality educational institutes like Bharti Vidyapeeth in the country to fulfill your dream.”

On the occasion, Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth Dr Shivajirao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji, Executive Director, Department of Health Sciences, Dr Asmita Jagtap, and Cabinet Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Awasthi were present.

Before the event, as Fadnavis got down from the car, Kadam was seen welcoming him by touching his feet, which caused some consternation in the Congress camp.