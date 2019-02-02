In Pune district electoral roll: Higher no of women voters; over 54,000 youngsters to vote for the first time

The number of women voters in Pune district, as per the electoral rolls recently released by the district election office, has increased considerably compared to 2014, when the last Lok Sabha election was held. The ratio of female voters per 1,000 male voters has increased to 912 this year from 901 in 2014.

Pune district has 21 assembly segments and the three parliamentary constituencies of Pune, Baramati, Shirur, and half of Maval constituency.

The list reveals that there are 35,12,228 women and 38,51,445 men in the voters’ list in the district.

In fact, in the Kasba assembly segment, the number of female voters is higher than male voters, with a ratio of 1,017 females for 1,000 males.

Even in 2014, the Kasba assembly segment had a ratio of 1,004 female voters against 1,000 males. Other assembly segments with a higher-than-average gender ratio is Shivajinagar — 963: 1000, and Pune cantonment — 943: 1000.

The Bhosari assembly segment in Shirur parliamentary constituency has the lowest ratio, with only 822 female voters per 1,000 male voters.

An analysis of the age group of voters reveals that the maximum number of voters in Pune district — 25,54,654 — are above 50 years in age, followed by 18,78,747 in the age group of 30-39 years.

The district also has over 54,000 young voters, including 33,223 men and 20,890 women, who will exercise their right to vote for the first time.

The district’s 54,115 first-time voters include just two transgenders.

The maximum number of first-time voters are registered in Baramati parliamentary constituency, with 20,029 voters, followed by 17,145 in Shirur and 9,340 first-time voters in Pune parliamentary constituency.

Over 7,000 first-time voters live in Maval constituency, part of which falls in Pune district.