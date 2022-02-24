In Pune dist, families of over 16,000 Covid victims get Rs 50,000 ex gratia

FAMLIES OF more than 16,000 Covid-19 victims in Pune district have each received Rs 50,000 ex gratia from the state government. Over 4,500 are in the process of recieving it, officials from Pune district’s disaster management department said.

“We have received 28,902 applications till date for compensation of Rs 50,000 ex gratia to the next of kin of Covid victims. A total of 20,792 have been approved and grievance redressal committees have been set up to personally hear the applicants whose claim has been rejected, ” said an official from Pune district’s disaster management department.

While 8000-9000 applications that have not been approved will be scrutinised again, so far, there are 4,029 applications that are being heard by grievance redressal committees. According to officials, in some cases, there are multiple applications for one death due to Covid-19 from the same family. In other cases, no data entry has been made. These applications are being scrutinised again, officials said.

In Pune district, from March 2020 till February 22 this year, a total of 19,662 Covid-19 deaths have been registered, of which 9,338 are from Pune Municipal Corporation area, 3,894 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, and 6,430 from Pune Rural (which also includes areas under three cantonments and councils).

The Supreme Court had, in its October 4 judgment, approved Rs 50,000 ex gratia amount to the next of kin of Covid victims, which was recommended by the National Disaster Management Authority. Concerned over the low number of applications and disbursal of amount, the apex court had also pulled up some states, including Maharashtra.

The SC had also said that no person’s family should be denied the amount on the ground that the death certificate had not stated the cause of death as Covid-19. According to the SC directive, any death occurring within 30 days of the person testing Covid positive or being clinically determined to suffer from the infection would be eligible for the ex gratia payment.Maharashtra has allocated approximately Rs 900 crore for the scheme and till date, a total of 1.45 lakh applications have been processed for compensation of Rs 50,000 ex gratia to the next of kin of Covid victims. According to officials from the state relief and rehabilitation department, 2.37 lakh applications have been received so far.

While 66,000 applications have been rejected, officials said that around 24,000 have applied to the Grievance Redressal committees across each district. “All the appeals will be heard and resolved as per the criteria laid by the SC,” officials said, adding that usually it is a three-step process.

“An application is directly approved if the name of the deceased is also identified in the ICMR list. If the name is not found in the ICMR list, then the applicant has to provide a medical certificate from the concerned doctor. However, if the medical certificate is not available either, then authorities check for documents that show Covid positive on the RT-PCR test and medical diagnosis made by the doctor,” officials added.