In Pune, a call for better blood screening standards to reduce infections through transfusions

In the backdrop of a recent incident in Maharashtra’s Nagpur where four children suffering from thalassemia were infected with HIV, allegedly after blood transfusions, medical experts in Pune have said that there is a need to adopt better blood screening standards and reduce the burden of transfusion transmitted infections (TTIs).

Citing a study they have been conducting from 2013, Jankalyan Chain of Blood Banks and Medical Services said on Friday that they were able to save 198 lives by using nucleic acid testing (NAT) technology to identify contaminated blood from 66 units.

“We have been conducting this study since 2013 and around 1.6 lakh blood units at our bank have been tested. To safeguard against TTIs, we have adopted the NAT technology at our blood bank and we were able to detect the presence of Hepatitis B virus in 64 blood units and HIV in two units till date. These were immediately discarded,” Dr Atul Kulkarni, director of Jankalyan Chain of Blood Banks and Medical Services said.

“In India, blood screening for HBV (Hepatitis B), HIV and HCV (Hepatitis C) by serological tests is mandatory. Sero-nonreactive blood donations are still at risk of transmitting TTIs and hence, there is a need for an additional layer of safety with a higher sensitivity. At blood banks where NAT has been implemented, it has been observed that there is a significant reduction in the residual risk of TTI,” Dr Kulkarni told the media.

NAT-PCR or nucleic acid testing-polymerase chain reaction is considered the gold standard in blood safety screening and significantly reduces TTIs related to Hepatitis B and C and HIV. While the awareness around NAT PCR is increasing in India, only about 10-12% out of 12 million blood donations gets screened by NAT. Currently, NAT is not mandatory in the country for screening of TTIs, Dr Kulkarni added.

The media conference was organised by Jankalyan and Roche Diagnostics ahead of World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

Dr Kulkarni also addressed the importance of blood donation. “As per World Health Organization, the lowest requirement of blood donors as per population is about 1 per cent. This means, India with a population of 1.4 billion needs 14 million units of blood annually. But unfortunately, only 12 million units are collected, that too largely in tier-1 cities. The majority of voluntary blood donors in our country are one-time voluntary donors as there is hardly a concept of regular blood donation,” he said.

Transplant recipients, accident victims, cancer patients and those undergoing major surgery all rely on safe and readily available supplies of blood and plasma. Safe blood transfusion is also a priority for thalassemia and other patients who depend on blood transfusions to avoid TTIs.

Dr Sandeep Sewlikar, head of Medical and Scientific Affairs at Roche Diagnostics India, said, “We have been associated with the Jankalyan Chain of Blood Bank since 2013. Presently, four blood banks of Jankalyan Group of blood banks have adopted this advanced screening facility in the state of Maharashtra.”

Ashok Thadani, founder member of the Thalassemia Society of Pune, was also present.