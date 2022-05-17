scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

In Pune, a special Aadhaar camp for transgenders

Many transgenders in Pune district do not have an Aadhaar and it can help them get a transgender ID card, Bindu Queer Rights Foundation director said.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 17, 2022 1:42:15 pm
Messages are also being sent to leaders of transgender groups via WhatsApp. The camp is for individuals who reside in Pune district, he added.

The Bindu Queer Rights Foundation (BQRF), along with the Pune district collector’s office, is planning to organise a special camp in Pune to help transgenders get their Aadhaar card. BQRF director Bindumadhav Khire said the need for such a camp was felt as many transgenders in the district did not have an Aadhaar card and this document was needed to get a transgender identity card.

The issue was raised at the recently held district grievance council meeting and it was decided that a special camp would be held soon to issue Aadhaar cards. “We have decided to canvass among the transgender community to reach out to maximum number of people who do not have Aadhaar. We are individually reaching out to people in rural areas of the district and asking them to amplify the message,” said Khire.

Messages are also being sent to leaders of transgender groups via WhatsApp. The camp is for individuals who reside in Pune district, he added.

More from Pune
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

To get an Aadhaar, those who do not have the necessary documents would require a letter of introduction from an MLA or senior officers. This will be taken care of in the camp, Khire said. Pune district, he said, has taken the lead in Maharashtra in issuing transgender identity cards and around 125 such cards have been issued so far.

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement