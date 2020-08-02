In PMC’s new list, 75 containment zones in the Pune

In his order, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said that containment zones are being redefined from Saturday. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal) In his order, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said that containment zones are being redefined from Saturday. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal)

A day after releasing new lockdown norms for the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday redefined containment zones in Pune by declaring 75 areas as containment zones, as against the existing 87. Incident officers have also been given the power to seal any premises with more than five cases, irrespective of whether it falls in a containment zone or outside one.

In his order, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said that containment zones are being redefined from Saturday. “All the access paths to containment zones will be barricaded by local police to restrict the movement of public to or from the area,” he said, adding that police would remove barricades from areas that have been removed from the list of containment zones.

He said the incident officer for the region would seal the area, whether it’s a pocket, building, housing society or a floor, if there were more than five Covid patients at a time.

