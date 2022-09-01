scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

In Pimpri, MSEDCL to book Ganesh mandals using power illegally

Over 1000 mandals have installed Ganesh idols this year under the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and 1,600 under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. And only 30 Ganesh mandals in Pimpri-Chinchwad have taken authorised connections from the MSEDCL.

Meanwhile, the PCMC has set up helpline numbers for Ganesh mandals in the backdrop of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. (Express Photo)

Officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have said they have launched a drive to find out whether Ganesh mandals in Pimpri-Chinchwad are using illegal power connections and will book those found stealing electricity.

Over 1000 mandals have installed Ganesh idols this year under the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and 1,600 under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. And only 30 Ganesh mandals in Pimpri-Chinchwad have taken authorised connections from the MSEDCL.

Also Read |Pune: Traffic diversions for Ganesh Chaturthi issued

Of the two MSEDCL divisions in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 24 Ganesh mandals have authorised electricity connection under the one in Bhosari and in the Pimpri division, only six have taken permission.

MSEDCL spokesperson Bharat Pawar said if any Ganesh mandal has taken electricity from a household, a residential building or a commercial building and the power is metered, then they do not take action against such mandals. “But if the electricity is taken from our poles or lines directly, then it is illegal. Similarly, if it is taken from PCMC poles, it is illegal. Any electricity that is unmetered amounts of power theft,” said Pawar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’

Pawar said their squads will be moving around the industrial area from Thursday to find out the illegal connections. “Once we find out that electricity was being stolen from our lines, then we will be filing FIR against such Ganesh mandals,” he said.

In Pics |With Nashik dhol and colourful palanquins, Pune welcomes Ganpati bappa

Meanwhile, the PCMC has set up helpline numbers for Ganesh mandals in the backdrop of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The helpline numbers are—20267333333 and 8888006666. It has also issued guidelines for Ganesh mandals to be followed in connection with their pandals and electricity.

The PCMC electricity department said if there is any loss of lives or damage to property due to mandals taking illegal connections, the civic body will not be responsible for it.

Advertisement

PCMC Joint City Engineer Sanjay Khabde said, “The PCMC has set up electricity poles in public places, roads and near various buildings and hospitals. We are undertaking their maintenance from time to time. Against the backdrop of the Ganesh festival, we have undertaken an inspection of all the street lights. If any mandal is taking illegal connection which results in loss of life and damage to property, PCMC will not be responsible for it.”

Khabde said if citizens find any issue with street electricity, they should immediately alert the PCMC helpline numbers or MSEDLC.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has directed officials to put all safety measures in place for Ganesh idol immersions that will take place over a period of 10 days.

Advertisement

A day before the Ganesh idols were installed by the mandals, the civic body chief went around the industrial city along with top officials and inspected the ghat areas along the Pavana river. The civic chief directed officials to ensure adequate lifeguards are posted at all river ghats where immersions will take place. He also asked the officials of the Disaster Management Cell to remain alert.

More from Pune

Urging residents to avoid using plastic, Singh asked officials to make arrangements for collecting nirmalaya while issuing directions for keeping the ghat sections neat and clean where mandals and families perform ‘aarti’ before immersing the Ganesh idols.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:56:03 pm
Next Story

Tiger retreats seeing raging bull, leaves netizens shocked. Watch video

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
'Was blown away': Kohli on Suryakumar Yadav's batting vs Hong Kong

'Was blown away': Kohli on Suryakumar Yadav's batting vs Hong Kong

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Cultural 'appropriation' vs 'appreciation': Designers on how to maintain a balance

Cultural 'appropriation' vs 'appreciation': Designers on how to maintain a balance

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement