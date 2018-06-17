‘In Pimpri-Chinchwad, small and medium industries can’t expand due to land constraint’

Sandeep Belsare Sandeep Belsare

A year since the promulgation of the Goods and Services Tax, small and medium industries of Pimpri Chinchwad have reported ease in filing of returns. Sandeep Belsare, president of the Pimpri Chinchwad Small and Medium Scale Industries Association, spoke to The Indian Express about the atmosphere in the industrial circles in the region

How has the implementation of GST affected the small and medium scale industries in the region? Has the problem of filing returns been solved?

In the initial days, filing of returns was a major issue for the micro and small industries. The portal was slow and even the tax consultants were not sure of what to do. Glitches in the system had become quite a pain for us while filing quarterly returns. A year since its implementation, most of the glitches have been eased out and we are able to file returns regularly.

The ‘One Nation One Tax’ policy has benefited players like us. Thanks to the single tax system, we are able to compete with players outside Maharashtra. Also, currently around 85 per cent of the industries come under the 18 per cent tax slab as against the 28 per cent we had to pay in the past. This has helped us better our bottom line.

On the flip side, we want some changes in the present system, which, if they come into effect, will ease our business a lot. The present law holds the buyer responsible if the seller fails to file returns on time. This poses a big risk for us and we want this to be changed. Also, micro industries should be allowed to file quarterly returns.

Have you seen a rise in the business of micro, small and medium scale industries? Where do you see business coming from?

On an average, we have seen a rise of 25 per cent in our business. This year, most of the members have reported steady booking from April. The year has started on a positive note for us and we hope to see steady growth.

The growth is mainly coming from the automobile, infrastructure and power sector. Earlier, the sugar industry had also given a lot of traction to us, but of late, it has slowed down a bit. Most of the automobile OEMs have launched newer variants, which has boosted our business. Similarly, increased investment in infrastructure and captive power plants has helped our members bag newer business. Most of us are looking for expansion, but are unable to do so due to land constraints.

How chronic is the land constraint in the MIDC region? Is institutional finance easily available for the MSME sector?

In Pimpri Chinchwad, there is hardly any area for expansion for us while Chakan and other regions have become non-viable. The land constraint is a major problem for us. We have sent a memorandum to the industry minister to clear the MIDC area of the unauthorised slums and rehabilitate all the slums in a separate land parcel. If that is done, then we will have enough area to expand.

Historically, the MSME sector has a very good credit history as we know that without proper credit history we will not be able to increase our business. The NPA problem is mostly with the bigger players. At a time when our sector is witnessing growth, access to institutional finance is becoming a problem for us, with banks asking for extra collateral etc. We want the banks to lend to us, based on our good credit history.

Another issue that we want to be looked into is the rising cost of raw material. There should be a regulatory body to keep a watch on the prices of raw material, which is rising exorbitantly.

One of the complaints of the sector was the unavailability of skilled manpower. Has the Skill India initiative solved the problem?

The problem of skilled manpower still persists. Traditionally, we like to recruit from the ITIs as they have credibility. However, in Pimpri Chinchwad, there are only two ITIs and thus they are not able to meet our growing demands. We want two more ITIs to be set up here . Also, the ITIs should upgrade their syllabus and introduce modern machinery for their students.

While the skill centres have come up, we still feel they are not up to the mark. The government should be more stringent in who is allowed to set up these centres. There should be a quality check on them so that they produce quality resources.

