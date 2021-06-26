Pune: In Pimpri-Chinchwad, shops and hotels to remain open till 4 pm from Monday

The directives said education institutes including schools, colleges and coaching classes will not be allowed to hold regular classes, but can continue with online classes. (Express file photo by Pavan Khengre)

Days after it relaxed curbs for shops and hotels, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Saturday reimposed restrictions in view of the threat of spread of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. The civic administration said from Monday morning till 5 pm, prohibitory orders will remain in force, while after 5 pm, curfew will remain in force till the next morning.

“The Delta Plus variant has spread in some districts of the state. It is predicted that in the next four to six weeks, the situation will turn dangerous. The state government has therefore, directed that lockdown norms should be further tightened to ward off any threat of the third wave,” said Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil.

In his revised directives, the civic chief said all essential shops will remain open on all days of the week till 4 pm. “Similarly, non-essential shops will also remain open till 4 pm from Monday to Friday. They will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays,” the order said. All shops were allowed to remain open till 7 pm from June 21 as per the earlier order.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The order said hotels, restaurants, bars and food courts will remain open only from Monday to Friday till 4 pm with 50 per cent dine-in facility permitted. “On Saturdays and Sundays, only home delivery and parcel services will be allowed till 11 pm,” the order said. Hotels and restaurants were allowed to open till 10 pm from June 21.

The directives said education institutes including schools, colleges and coaching classes will not be allowed to hold regular classes, but can continue with online classes. E-commerce services have been allowed like in the past. Outdoor games, playgrounds and parks will be allowed from 5 am to 9 am every day.

As for the industrial units, the PCMC chief’s order said all export oriented units, all continuous process units, all essential goods manufacturing units and all industries manufacturing items that are essential for national security and defence can operate like in the past with full capacity. “Other industries can operate with 50 per cent of the capacity. But they will have to make travel arrangements of their employees. Their employees cannot use public transport,” said the order, which has once again drawn objections from industrial bodies.

“We have been repeatedly saying that industrial employees should be allowed to travel by public transport as small scale industries cannot afford to hire private buses to ferry their workers,” said Sandeep Belsare, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association.

The order further said gyms, saloons, beauty parlours, spas and wellness centers can operate only till 4 pm with 50 per cent of their capacity from Monday to Friday. They will have to remain shut on weekends. “These facilities have been barred from using air-conditioners,” the order said.

Privates offices have been allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity, while government offices can function with 100 per cent capacity. “Social, religious and entertainment functions have been allowed till 4 pm on weekdays with a maximum attendance of 50 persons. Similarly, weddings can take place with an attendance of 50 persons, while at funerals, only 20 persons are allowed. However, all religious places will remain shut,” the civic chief said.