In NCP stronghold Baramati, Sitharaman hits out at Pawars

Without taking any names, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday hit out at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Pawar family in their stronghold of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, alleging corruption born out of ‘dynastic politics’ and misuse of the cooperative sector by a few for political gain.

“It is dynastic politics that lead to corruption. We are against dynastic politics,” Sitharaman said at the BJP office in Baramati on Friday.

The NCP is a party of corrupt leaders and many have been or are in jail because of it, she said, adding that the BJP isn’t like them. “We should go to people with the message that dynastic politics breeds corruption. The BJP unit of Baramati should reach out to people in a big way,” Sitharaman said, adding that no one should feel scared to do so.

The BJP leader also advised the party unit to focus on removing bogus voters from electoral rolls. “We want fair elections. So, identify bogus names and get them removed from electoral rolls,” Sitharaman said.

Also from Baramati | Language barrier likely to affect BJP’s efforts to connect locals through Sitharaman in Baramati

The BJP cadre should take the Centre’s schemes to the people and help eligible persons derive the desired benefits, she added.

Addressing representatives from the cooperative sector at a meeting later on Friday, Sitharaman, in an indirect reference to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said there were people who, despite holding Union ministries and leading the cooperative sector, failed to introduce reforms that would benefit the poor. “The cooperative sector has been used for political gain till now. The Congress misused it for their benefit,” she alleged. The BJP has now set up a ministry and are bringing reforms that will ensure benefit for poor farmers, she said.