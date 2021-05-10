In mission mode, IAF and Navy deploy assets for carrying oxygen containers, testing equipment and medical supplies

The Ministry of Defence said that as on Sunday morning, the IAF aircrafts had carried out 534 sorties from various parts of the country, airlifting 336 oxygen containers of a total capacity of 6,420 metric tonnes and other medical supplies and equipment.(Representational: Twitter/@IAF_MCC)

THE Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Navy are continuing their ongoing missions to transport cryogenic oxygen containers, raw material for oxygen production and other essential Covid relief supplies. Four containers of cryogenic oxygen were airlifted from Pune to be refilled at Jamnagar on Sunday.

IAF and the Navy are currently in mission mode and have deployed their various assets for carrying oxygen tankers and also for transport of various Covid-19 testing equipment, systems needed for emergency treatment and various other materials required in the fight against the pandemic.

The Ministry of Defence said that as on Sunday morning, the IAF aircrafts had carried out 534 sorties from various parts of the country, airlifting 336 oxygen containers of a total capacity of 6,420 metric tonnes and other medical supplies and equipment. These sorties were done to and from Jamnagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Panagarh, Indore, Ranchi, Agra, Jodhpur, Begumpet, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Surat, Raipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Gwalior, Vijayawada, Baroda, Dimapur and Hindan.

Top News Right Now Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli loses vote of confidence

Bihar: Bodies of suspected Covid victims found floating in Ganges

CWC postpones party president election due to Covid Click here for more

As part of Navy’s operation Samudra Setu II, Indian naval ships INS Airavat, INS Trikand and INS Kolkata arrived back home with critical Covid-19 medical supplies from friendly foreign countries on Sunday. INS Airavat brought medical supplies from Singapore port to Vizag, INS Trikand from Doha to Mumbai and INS Kolkata from Doha and Kuwait to New Mangalore port.

The IAF aircraft also carried out 84 international sorties, airlifting 81 cryogenic oxygen storage containers along with 1,252 empty oxygen cylinders, 705 oxygen concentrators and Zeolite, a raw material used for medical oxygen production. The sorties were conducted from Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Indonesia and Israel.

On Sunday, IAF’s C-17 transport aircrafts airlifted four cryogenic oxygen containers from Pune to Jamnagar, seven from Gwalior and Bhopal to Ranchi and two from Hindan to Ranchi.

An IAF C-17 airlifted Zeolite, a raw material required for production of respiratory oxygen, from Frankfurt to Mumbai. Two other C-17s were in the process of bringing two oxygen generators from Bordeaux in France to Hindan Airbase and oxygen concentrators and respirators from Israel to Hindan Airbase. Two Indian Air Force IL-76s airlifted four cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia and landed at Vizag, said officials.

Other C-17s were in the process of bringing four cryogenic oxygen containers from Vijayawada to Bhubaneswar, six from Chandigarh to Ranchi, two from Agra to Jamnagar, two from Hindan to Bhubaneswar, six from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar and two from Jodhpur to Jamnagar.