In Maharashtra, Congress and Uddhav Sena at odds over Savarkar

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, two constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), are once again at loggerheads over Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. After Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday ridiculed Savarkar, the Shiv Sena (UBT) demanded that Savarkar should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

“Hindu Hriday Samrat Veer Savarkar should be honoured with Bharat Ratna. Like Savarkar, Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray should also be honoured with Bharat Ratna,” said Sanjay Raut, chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena (UBT), at his customary press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

Raut said they have been demanding Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar for years now but the central government has not taken any decision on it. “Why is the government silent about honouring Veer Savarkar with Bharat Ratna?” he asked. “If Bharat Ratna is awarded to Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray, it will elevate the status of the award,” he said.

Raut, however, evaded a question related to Rahul Gandhi ridiculing Savarkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. When The Indian Express sought the Sena’s stand on Rahul’s comment, Raut said, “I would not like to comment on it.”

However, a Shiv Sena leader said Rahul Gandhi was unnecessarily giving a handle to BJP by repeatedly slamming Savarkar. “Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly saying the same thing that Savarkar wrote mercy petitions and took pension from the British. This is now a well-known fact. Why is he saying it repeatedly? Why is he trying to run down Savarkar repeatedly? What will he gain by doing so? It is only proving a big advantage for the BJP as they are taking to social media and print and television media to attack Rahul Gandhi. This is damaging Maha Vikas Aghadi and spurring BJP into action,” the leader said.

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Washim on Tuesday, the Congress MP compared the martyrdom of tribal leader Birsa Munda with the life of Savarkar. Addressing Savarkar as “Savarkarji”, Rahul said, “BJP idolises Savarkarji who sought mercy from the British and took pension. On the other hand, Congress idolises Birsa Munda who faced death without his pride.”

He added, “Despite the British offering him land, he refused to bow down and chose death. We, as the Congress party, consider him our idol. For BJP and RSS, Savarkarji, who wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension, is an idol. That is the difference between us and the BJP.”

Advertisement

When asked about the Shiv Sena (UBT) demand for bestowing Bharat Ratna on Savarkar, state Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “We have our differences with the Shiv Sena over the issue and those differences will remain. We have come together on the basis of a common minimum programme to save democracy and protect our Constitution.”

As to why Rahul Gandhi was repeating the same lines against Savarkar, Londhe said, “It is not about giving a handle to BJP, it is a fight against a particular ideology. It is not only about Savarkar seeking mercy, he was against the freedom struggle of this country. If we are going to glorify this ideology, it will be the glorification of ‘Manusmriti’…We cannot compromise the unity and integrity of the nation and the ideology of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar for three-four MPs of BJP.”

Meanwhile, Deepak Kesakar, spokesperson for the Eknath Shinde-led Sena said, “We have been demanding Bharat Ratna for Savarkar for 15 years…But who will bathe Aditya Thackeray who hugged Rahul Gandhi? Rahul Gandhi insulted Savarkar but Aditya Thackeray is hugging him…”

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking at a function in Mumbai, said, “We will not keep quiet till we bury the ideology which is insulting Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi says Savarkar was jailed for 3-4 years. But is there a Congressman who has suffered pain like Savarkar did for 11 years? Before Independence, Savarkar endured pain from the British and after Independence, Congress is targeting him.”