scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

In letter to Centre, sugar millers seek lower sales quota for September

In the letter, ISMA president Aditya Jhunjhunwala has protested the 23.5-lakh tonne sales quota given for the month of September, pointing out that it is higher than the normal 22 lakh tonnes of sale that mills see on an average  monthly basis.

Indian Sugar Mills Association, Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), sugar millers seek lower sales quota, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsEven for July 2022, the monthly sales quota had to be extended till August 31 due to lower monthly sales.

In a surprise move, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the apex body of private sugar millers in the country, has written to the central government, seeking reconsideration of the revised sales quota for the current month. The Association has said that increased sales quota might lead to a drop in ex-mill prices of sugar.

In the letter, ISMA president Aditya Jhunjhunwala has protested the 23.5-lakh tonne sales quota given for the month of September, pointing out that it is higher than the normal 22 lakh tonnes of sale that mills see on an average  monthly basis.

Even for July 2022, the monthly sales quota had to be extended  till August 31 due to lower monthly sales.

Currently, sugar mils are commanding ex-mill prices of Rs 3,400-3,500/quintal, but uncertainty over next season’s export quota looms large. The additional sales quota will have a detrimental effect on sugar prices, ISMA stated in the letter. The present sugar price is lower than last year’s and due to no clarity over exports, mills have been been forced to sell sugar at a lower price. Mill owners have now sought a rollback of the excess sales quota.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

The sugar season of 2021-22 for India had been exceptionally good with high production and record prices. The country had seen robust export of nearly 100 lakh tonnes of sugar without any government incentive before the Centre put the brakes on exports.

With the 2022-23 sugar season expected to start in October, the industry is hopeful of another good season.

More from Pune

But the letter reveals that the fear of unsold inventory weighs heavy on the mind of mill owners.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 12:31:59 am
Next Story

Inspire PTM: Parents, teachers, AAP leaders come together at 19,000 govt schools across Punjab

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100
Follow Live Updates

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement