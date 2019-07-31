In less than two months, rainfall in Pune surpasses season’s total

The rainfall in the city on Tuesday not just touched the monsoon season’s normal but also surpassed it. Within less than two months since monsoon arrived over Pune, the rainfall recorded in the city currently stands at 561.8 mm. The normal for the June to September period is 508.5 mm.

“The city has recorded good rains so far this season and on July 30, the city stands 84 per cent rain surplus this season,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at India Meteorological Department.

The Met office has forecast more rains with similar intensity till August 3 over Pune and neighbouring areas.

This season, rainfall has been surplus so far, even over Mumbai, Thane and Mahabaleshwar, added Kashyapi. “There will be intense rains, especially along the ghat areas, over districts including Pune, Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Satara during the coming days,” he said.

According to IMD officials, the rainfall picked up because of highly conducive atmospheric conditions over the Arabian Sea. “The packed isobars indicating varying pressure gradients over the Arabian Sea supported by strong westerly winds and the orography of the Western ghats together led to such heightened rains during the last one week,” Kashyapi said.

While Marathwada solely remains rain deficit this season so far, the region is likely to experience some rains around August 3. He said, “This is due to a low pressure system that presently lay over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh that will bring rains over Vidarbha and Marathwada. Overall, there will be good rains till August 8.”