In Koregaon Park, traffic restrictions in place from tomorrow

Traffic restrictions will be put in place in Koregaon Park area from October 19 to 25 for distribution of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the subsequent counting of votes at the premises of the Food Corporation of India.

Polling for Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on October 21 and votes will be counted on October 24. In a notification issued on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Pankaj Deshmukh said from 6 am on Saturday till the time on October 25 when activities pertaining to counting get over, traffic restrictions will be in place for the smooth conduct of poll process.

Vehicles coming from Saint Mira’s College and Atur Park will only be allowed till Lane 1 on South Main Road and then they will be diverted. Vehicles coming from Lane 5, 6 and 7 will only be allowed till Lane 4 and then they will be diverted to the right.

Barricades will be put in place in front of Saint Mira’s College, Koregaon Park police station and Lane 5, as and when required, during this period. Barricades will be put up at Lane 2 and 3 to stop the flow of vehicles to South Main Road.

Between Darode Road and Lane 5 of South Main Road, a no-vehicle zone will be implemented. Parking bays have been designated for poll officials and staff involved in the counting process at Gadge Maharaj School, Lane 7 and Machve School. For candidates and their representatives, parking bays have been designated on two grounds on Lane 7 and Lane 1.