scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

In Kasba, it’s a prestige battle between MVA and BJP-Sena

Intense campaigning in the final leg saw active participation from CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former CMs Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan etc.

The bypoll gained prominence in the backdrop of the split in the Shiv Sena ranks following a rebellion led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (L) and the subsequent fall of the MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray (R). (PTI Photos)
Listen to this article
In Kasba, it’s a prestige battle between MVA and BJP-Sena
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In what has turned into a prestige battle between the ruling and Opposition alliances in Maharashtra, the Kasba bypoll has become a platform for the BJP-Shiv Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to show their strength ahead of the general elections next year.

The Congress, the alliance partner of NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT), however, has posed a tough challenge by fielding Ravindra Dhangekar against BJP’s Hemant Rasane.

Also Read |Kasba bypoll: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis brings up ‘Hindutva’ after Pawar appeal to minorities to defeat BJP

The Kasba Assembly has been a BJP bastion for long with Girish Bapat getting elected to the Legislative Assembly on five consecutive occasions. The BJP also won the maximum number of seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election.

The Kasba bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP legislator Mukta Tilak, a member of the family of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak. Voting for the bypoll will be held on February 26 and counting on March 2.

Also Read |Kasba bypoll: Sharad Pawar to reach out to voters in final leg of campaigning

The bypoll gained prominence in the backdrop of the split in the Shiv Sena ranks following a rebellion led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the subsequent fall of the MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The Shiv Sena factions are currently engaged in a legal battle over the rights to the party name, its symbol, funds etc.

Though the BJP had sought an unopposed election as a tribute to Mukta Tilak, the MVA refused. While the BJP decided to field Rasane, denying a ticket to a member from Mukta Tilak’s family, the Congress decided to field Dhangekar, who had performed well in the past election where he contested as an MNS candidate.

Also Read |Kasba, Chinchwad bypolls: Thackeray-led Sena goes all out to campaign for NCP, Cong candidates

Initially, the Opposition targeted the BJP for sidelining the non-Brahmin community by denying a ticket to the Tilak family. In return, the BJP launched an intense election campaign for Rasane with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis taking control of the election strategy. Both frequently visited Kasba in the final leg of campaigning and actively participated in roadshows and rallies for Rasane.

Also Read
Devendra Fadnavis Kasba Pune
Kasba bypoll: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis brings up ‘Hindutva’ after Pawa...
Baramati Indapur highway women hit
Two women out for morning walk in Pune district die after unidentified ve...
Kasba Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls
Pune News Highlights: City police asks shops to remain shut on February 2...
Hasan Ali Khan: Once known for fancy lifestyle, plagued by multiple cases...
Advertisement

The MVA too launched an extensive campaign for Dhangekar with senior Congress leaders, including former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, along with other senior party leaders, participating in the election campaign. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, leader Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) also actively campaigned for Dhangekar.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 12:44 IST
Next Story

Heavy wind and snow bring blizzard conditions to Southern California

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close