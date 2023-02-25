In Kasba, it’s a prestige battle between MVA and BJP-Sena

In what has turned into a prestige battle between the ruling and Opposition alliances in Maharashtra, the Kasba bypoll has become a platform for the BJP-Shiv Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to show their strength ahead of the general elections next year.

The Congress, the alliance partner of NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT), however, has posed a tough challenge by fielding Ravindra Dhangekar against BJP’s Hemant Rasane.

The Kasba Assembly has been a BJP bastion for long with Girish Bapat getting elected to the Legislative Assembly on five consecutive occasions. The BJP also won the maximum number of seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election.

The Kasba bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP legislator Mukta Tilak, a member of the family of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak. Voting for the bypoll will be held on February 26 and counting on March 2.

The bypoll gained prominence in the backdrop of the split in the Shiv Sena ranks following a rebellion led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the subsequent fall of the MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The Shiv Sena factions are currently engaged in a legal battle over the rights to the party name, its symbol, funds etc.

Though the BJP had sought an unopposed election as a tribute to Mukta Tilak, the MVA refused. While the BJP decided to field Rasane, denying a ticket to a member from Mukta Tilak’s family, the Congress decided to field Dhangekar, who had performed well in the past election where he contested as an MNS candidate.

Initially, the Opposition targeted the BJP for sidelining the non-Brahmin community by denying a ticket to the Tilak family. In return, the BJP launched an intense election campaign for Rasane with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis taking control of the election strategy. Both frequently visited Kasba in the final leg of campaigning and actively participated in roadshows and rallies for Rasane.

The MVA too launched an extensive campaign for Dhangekar with senior Congress leaders, including former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, along with other senior party leaders, participating in the election campaign. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, leader Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) also actively campaigned for Dhangekar.