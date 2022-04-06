In India & abroad, Kolhapur family to market ragi in a new avatar

A FEW YEARS ago, when their cashew business encountered a downturn, Uday Bhosale and his family turned to their backyard to find an alternative. Bhosale, a resident of Madilge village in Bhudargad taluka of Kolhapur distict, ventured into ragi, a millet grown on hills and slopes of the area, and decided to explore value-added products from it.

Now, with products ranging from biscuits to vermicelli, the Bhosales are ready to market ragi in a new avatar, both in India and abroad.

Bhosale hails from a family which traditionally grew cane on 10 acres of land.

Ragi is grown mostly along the hilly slopes of the taluka for personal consumption. Even before millet became part of health food options, many in the border areas of Kolhapur were aware of its benefits, and consumed it in the forms of bhakri (unleavened flat bread) or papad.

Farmers sow the crop in June-July and harvest it in October-November. Traders often buy the millet directly from farmers at a low price.

Bhosale said his cashew processing business had run into losses in 2014-15. Facing unpaid dues of Rs 22 lakh, the family decided to turn to ragi. Back then, three senior taluka officers of the Agriculture Department encouraged them to enter the ragi value chain.

“Bhagyashree Pawar, Banda Kumbhar and Balraje Mulik asked us to enter the sorting, grading and polishing business of ragi. This way, we would have an alternative to cashew, and farmers would get better price for their produce,” he said.

In Bhudargad taluka, ragi is grown over 5,200 hectares but efforts towards value addition to the raw produce were almost non-existent. Under the name of Dhondidev Agro and Foods Private Limited, the Bhosale family decided to start their new venture. In 2018, they started their first commercial venture with ragi, procuring it from farmers at Rs 20/kg and selling the polished end product at Rs 28/kg,

Soon, Bhosale, who runs the business with his wife Varsha and daughter Samruddhi, decided to experiment with other products.

Between 2019 and 2020, they invested in machinery such as biscuit oven, papad maker, pulverizer for making ataa and idli batter maker. However, just as they were about to make a big launch, the Covid-19 pandemic halted their marketing ventures.

Now, thanks to various initiatives of the state Agriculture Department, the company has managed to make a foray into the markets of Pune, Goa and Manchar. “During the rice festival held by MahaFPC in Pune, we were approached by an exporter who wanted to send our produce to Germany. The legalities of the same are being worked out,” said Bhosale.

While ragi is known for its health benefits, value-added products derived from it have been few and far between. Bhosale said he wanted to ensure that ragi is made available in all its forms to the end customer.