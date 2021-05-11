In Ghaziabad to probe Pune cop’s murder, police team attacked by local residents, car ransacked

A police officer confirmed that the woman, whose role was being probed in the case, was being brought to Pune by the police team.

A five-member team of the Pune City Police, which had gone to Ghaziabad as part of a probe into the murder of a 48-year-old policeman, was attacked by some locals residents on Monday evening, who also vandalised their vehicle.

On the intervening night of May 4 and 5, 48-year-old Constable Sameer Sayyed was murdered with a sharp weapon, allegedly by history-sheeter Praveen Mahajan (36). While police arrested Mahajan within hours of the murder, they also started investigating the role of a woman in the case.

A team led by an officer of assistant inspector rank and comprising four more police personnel had gone to Ghaziabad to probe leads about the woman, who is a person of interest in the case. They had also taken help from local police. On Monday evening, the team went to a red light area in Ghaziabad after parking their vehicle at some distance.

The police were attacked by some local residents and their car was also vandalised. “The team was attacked by some local residents, who also pelted stones at the vehicle. None of the team members have sustained injuries. A complaint has been filed at a local police station,” said Inspector Rajendra Landage of Faraskhana police station, which had sent the team to Ghaziabad.

