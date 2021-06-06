In Saturday night’s rain showdown, Lohegaon records 60.5 mm

On Sunday, partly cloudy sky conditions will prevail and there are chances of light intensity rainfall, even as the city awaits the official declaration of the monsoon onset by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) (Representational image)

Heavy rain lashed Pune between the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, as the onset of the Southwest monsoon season nears.

The city’s weather has been in favour of the monsoon arrival. Due to the intense spell lasting over two hours, the 24-hour rainfall on Sunday was unusually high — particularly at Lohegaon (60.5mm). Shivajinagar and Pashan recorded 24.5mm and 10.1mm, respectively.

Currently, there is an upper air cyclonic circulation present over the Arabian Sea, off Goa- Karnataka coast. The westerly winds have strengthened along the Maharashtra coast, which will help the monsoon progress on Sunday.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 06, 2021

Pune city AQI – 45 – Satisfactory