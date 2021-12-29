In fresh case, Pune police book Kalicharan Maharaj for hate speech

Pune city police on Tuesday booked religious guru Kalicharan Maharaj along with Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote and four others for allegedly giving hate speech during the “Shivpratap Din” programme held in Pune on December 19.

The event was organised by Samasta Hindutva Aghadi to mark the killing of Adilshahi General Afzalkhan by legendary king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659.

As per the FIR lodged at the Khadak police station, alleged hate speeches were made during the event against Muslim and Christians. Police said that an offence was lodged following analysis of the video clip of the programme.

Police have booked Kalicharan Maharaj, Milind Ekbote, Nandakishor Ekbote, Mohan Shete, Dipak Nagpure, and Captain Digendra Kumar in this case under sections 295 (a), 298, 505 (2), 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Cases have also been registered against Kalicharan Maharaj in Raipur and Akola for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi in Chhattisgarh.

Kalicharan Maharaj alias Abhijit Sarag, a resident of Shivajinagar in old city area of Akola, made the remarks on Sunday during an event at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. In the speech, Kalicharan made derogatory statements against Gandhi and accused minorities of trying to control the politics and administration of various countries.

After he made the statements, the convenor of the sansad, Mahant Ram Sundar Das, the head of Doodhadhari Math, registered strong protest and distanced himself from the sansad, claiming that it was not fruitful.