In fourth phase of lockdown, PMC puts forth rules for workplaces to function

The PMC has asked organisation heads to ensure that Aarogya Setu app is downloaded by all staff members. (Representational) The PMC has asked organisation heads to ensure that Aarogya Setu app is downloaded by all staff members. (Representational)

While lockdown rules have been relaxed, allowing offices to operate in non-containment zones, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday put forth conditions to be strictly followed in work places in the fourth phase of the lockdown, till May 31.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad allowed private offices, especially IT and allied firms, in non-containment zones to operate with 50 per cent staff strength, while permitting government offices to operate with 33 per cent manpower.

“Those reporting to their workplaces should be residents of areas outside containment zones,” Gaikwad said.

The rules also stated that offices should provide masks to every employee. It has been made necessary for all staff members to maintain social distancing while in the office, and firms have been suggested to allow work in two shifts and with different timings for lunch breaks to re-inforce social distancing.

The PMC has asked firms to start thermal scanning, along with providing handwash and touch-free sanitiser facilities for employees at entry and exit gates. It also mandated that areas of public use, or things which face frequent physical contact like door knobs, should be disinfected frequently.

The PMC has asked organisation heads to ensure that Aarogya Setu app is downloaded by all staff members. Organisations are not allowed to hold meetings with a large number of employees, and have to display lists in offices of hospitals that are treating Covid-19 patients.

Any staff with Covid-19 symptoms should be taken to hospitals for screening, and a place in the firm premises should be identified to isolate them before they’re taken to the hospital, the conditions stated.

It will be the responsibility of the firm to arrange vehicles for staff members to take them to and back from their offices, in case no public transport systems are available.

The rules also state that the staff must be trained to maintain hygienic conditions in the workplaces.

Shops are permitted to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm. It is necessary that the shopkeeper and all other staff members are residents of non-containment zones, and they must be issued identity cards. All staff members have been mandated to follow social distancing, and use masks and hand gloves. Facilities to wash hands and sanitise must be made available, and any staff member showing Covid-19 symptoms must be taken to the hospital. The entrances as well as counters of all shops must be disinfected with sodium hypochloride daily.

It is mandatory for customers to wear masks while shopping and ensure social distancing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd