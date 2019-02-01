In five years, number of voters in Pune district increases by over 10 lakh

Political parties in Pune district will have to work extra hard to reach out to voters this year, as the number of voters in the district has increased by 16.07 per cent in the last five years, reveals the updated voters’ list released by the district election office.

The parliamentary constituencies of Pune, Baramati and Shirur, and half of Maval, are part of Pune district.

A total of 73,69,141 voters in the district are part of the list, 10,20,437 more than the 63,48,704 who were on the list during the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

“The voter enrollment drive in Pune district has been very effective. The focus was on registering new voters so that no eligible voter misses out on exercising the right to vote. The electoral roll has been published and will be available on the website in the next few days,” said Monika Singh, deputy district election officer.

Explained Election office acts extra cautious, and with good reason While putting together the voters’ list for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the election office has tried to avoid the pitfalls of the 2014 process, when it had faced allegations of randomly deleting names of voters. The voting day had witnessed chaos, as many voters couldn’t find their names in the electoral roll and couldn't cast their votes. This time, the election office was extra cautious while revising the rolls and tackling issues like duplication of names, and removing the names of the deceased. The election office had urged that the name of deceased persons should be deleted from the electoral rolls by submitting the death certificate. The election office also held hearings on inclusion and deletion of names.

She said the district will have a higher number of polling booths to accommodate higher number of voters.

“In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, there were a total of 7,117 polling booths… this year, there will be 7,666 polling booths,” said Singh. The election office will require 54,000 election officials, she said.

Among the three full parliamentary constituencies in Pune district, Shirur has seen the maximum increase of voters — 15.83 per cent — followed by Baramati (14.66 per cent) and Pune (10.34 per cent).

In 2014, the Pune Lok Sabha seat had the maximum number of registered voters, followed by Shirur and Baramati parliamentary constituencies. But this year’s data shows that Shirur will be the largest parliamentary constituency, followed by Baramati and Pune.

When broken down in terms of assembly segment, the data shows that the maximum increase in the number of voters has been in the

Hadapsar assembly segment, in Shirur parliamentary constituency, with an increase of 74,456 voters.

The second highest increase is in Khadakwasla assembly segment in Baramati constituency, 65,531, followed by Bhosari in Shirur constituency, 64,282.