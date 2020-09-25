In first media interaction, new Pune top cop avoids answering questions on ‘Wadhawan controversy’

After the function, when mediapersons asked him about the Wadhawan controversy, Gupta did not reply and avoided speaking on the matter. (File)

In his first formal interaction with the media on Friday, Amitabh Gupta, the new Pune Police Commissioner, avoided answering questions about the controversy regarding the Wadhawan brothers. Before taking charge as the police commissioner, Gupta was principal secretary with the state home department.

The 1992-batch IPS officer was caught in a controversy in April for granting written permission to the Wadhawans, the DHFL promoters named as accused in the PMC Bank fraud case, to travel to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from a guest house in Khandala during a countrywide lockdown imposed in the wake of Covid-19. Gupta had described the Wadhawans as “family friends”. After the matter came to light, the state government sent Gupta on compulsory leave and ordered a probe into the matter. He, however, resumed duty after a few days.

Gupta was the chairperson at the function for the release of a book, Cops in a Quagmire, authored by Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), at the Pune Police Commissionerate.

After the function, when mediapersons asked him about the Wadhawan controversy, Gupta did not reply and avoided speaking on the matter.

He, however, said he would be deciding on his priorities for Pune city after reviewing the current situation and taking suggestions from the public.

Gupta also congratulated Ramanand on the release of his book. Ramanand, a 1994-batch IPS officer, has penned a work of fiction based on personal experiences during his posting in Ahmednagar district as superintendent of police.

Ritesh Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, wireless department, was the chief guest.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale of Pune Police, Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Yogesh Desai, and other senior police officers were also present.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.