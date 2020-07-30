In fight against Covid, PMC allots specific roles to top officers

Ramchandra Hankare has been given the responsibility of office work, management of private hospital beds, management of health department staff, stores and Covid care centres. (File) Ramchandra Hankare has been given the responsibility of office work, management of private hospital beds, management of health department staff, stores and Covid care centres. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allotted specific roles to two officers in the fight against Covid-19, with recently-deputed officer Nitin Bilolikar being given the responsibility of working towards checking the spread of the disease while Ramchandra Hankare has been given the responsibility of supervising the treatment of patients.

While Hankare has been heading the PMC’s health department, the state government has roped in additional health officer Bilolikar as cases in the city rise steeply, with PMC reporting among the highest cases in India. Both officers are from the state cadre due to the failure of PMC to appoint its own civic health chief for long.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said Bilolikar will be in charge of six responsibilities, including collection of samples of suspected patients, along with management of laboratory reports, tracing of patients and surveys, updating data on the websites, management of the ‘war room’ and home quarantine cell, and enabling use of PMC hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

Hankare has been given the responsibility of office work, management of private hospital beds, management of health department staff, stores and Covid care centres.

