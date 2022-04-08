In extreme heat, high price of lime leaves a bitter aftertaste

EXTREME HEAT is not only damaging wheat, but also the humble lime. Due to high temperatures, the market-ready crop stands singed in many lime-growing zones of the country, pushing the prices up.

The present trend is expected to continue for the next two months, much to the discomfort of the consumers, who have to shell out more to enjoy their favourite glass of nimboo paani (lime juice) this year.

The thin-skinned kaagzi variety is the most commonly cultivated variety of lime in the country. On an average, 2.52 lakh hectares of land are used for the cultivation of the citrus fruit. Andhra Pradesh is the largest grower, with 45,000 hectares of land, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

The plant starts bearing fruit three years after it is planted and can be harvested around the year. The fruit is harvested every two months and thus farmers ensure year-round supply by controlling flowering and fruit formation in their orchards.

Demand for the citrus fruit increases with the onset of summer, and farmers in the growing states prepare for extra harvest from March. However, this year, the plans for a good harvest met the high-temperature hurdle from March onwards.

Vilas Bhujbal, a commission agent at Pune’s wholesale market at Gultekdi, said that arrivals of limes has dropped by 60 per cent.

Farmers bring their produce in bags of 10 kg, and from March the market reports the arrival of 1,500-2,000 such bags daily. “However, since the middle of March barely 1,000 bags are arriving in the market and prices have shot up due to the short supply,” he said.

At present, a single lime in Pune’s wholesale market is priced at Rs 5, and by the time it hits the retail market, it is priced between Rs 10-12 per piece. Other than the domestic markets, lime from Maharashtra is also sent to Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan but this year the produce is scanty to be sent elsewhere. “We feel this trend will continue for the next two months and prices would continue to rise or remain at this level,” Bhujbal said.

Bhujbal said the main reason for this exponential price rise is the extreme heat, which has wilted away many orchards in the growing zones. Across the country, March has been exceptionally hot with the mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius in many places.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the hottest March in the last 122 years, and all standing crops have taken a hit.

Be it wheat in Haryana or vegetables in Narayangaon in Maharashtra, farmers have complained of crops getting damaged in the extreme heat.

The only crop, which stands to reap benefits from the heat, is mango with growers reporting good harvest. Early onset of summer has helped in multiple flowering and thus multiple harvests. Thanks to the heat, the fruit has grown and has become market ready in time. Mango growers in Karnataka and Maharashtra have talked of a bumper harvest. The fruit is now retailing at Rs 800-1,100 per dozen with prices expected to go down further in the coming days.