In eight days, 21 families who lost their earning member to Covid-19 get govt pension

As many as 21 women who lost their husbands, the only earning member of their family, to Covid-19 have received a monthly pension of Rs 1,200 from the Pimpri-Chinchwad administration. Over a period of eight days, the 21 families were located, information was verified if they were eligible for pension and they were helped with the documentation needed to avail the scheme.

“Two days ago, we made the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana applicable to 21 women who lost their husbands to Covid-19. Under the scheme, these families will get a monthly pension of Rs 1,200,” Pimpri-Chinchwad tehsildar Geeta Gaikwad told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Gaikwad said a list of those who died from Covid-19 was procured from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. “In the first phase, we identified 85 families, of which we immediately reached out to 21. Our officials went to the doorstep of the families and helped them get income and domicile certificates, which makes them eligible for the pension scheme,” she said.

The entire process, Gaikwad said, was completed in barely eight days. “Normally it takes six months. But we managed to complete the process in eight days and even distributed the certificates to the beneficiaries,” she said.

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, who handed over the certificates to the beneficiaries, said, “We cannot fully ease the pain that a family has suffered due to the loss of an earning member. We are making all efforts to take the government schemes to families who have faced such tragedies. We have launched a campaign to identify the families and bring them the benefits of the scheme as early as possible.”

Gaikwad said the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana is applicable to both men and women. “If in any family, suppose a woman is the earning member and she died due to Covid-19, such families also become eligible. It is not necessary that the scheme is applicable on the death of men. It is applicable on the death of an earning member of the family,” she said.

Gaikwad said the scheme is even applicable to those who do not fall under the poor income bracket. “They should fit into the criteria. The family should not have any sources of income. Such families might be poor or well-to-do,” she said.

The tehsildar said families who have lost their earning members should come forward. “We will help them to pension,” she said.