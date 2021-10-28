In-depth probe will bust pan-India cheating racket run by Kiran Gosavi: Pune complainant

A 24-year-old hotel management graduate who was allegedly duped by Kiran Gosavi, an NCB’s independent witness who appeared in a selfie with Aryan Khan, claimed that an in-depth police probe into his activities would uncover a pan-India job scam where scores of youngsters were cheated.

Chinmay Deshmukh filed a complaint with Pune’s Faraskhana Police Station in May 2018, accusing Gosavi of cheating him of Rs 3.09 lakh by promising him a hotel management job in Malaysia. Deshmukh said there was no job waiting for him after landing in Malaysia and that he was provided with a tourist visa by Gosavi. Based on Deshmukh’s complaint, police had booked Gosavi in this case under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

“After it became clear to me that I was cheated by Gosavi. I did some probing and found that there were others like me who were cheated by him to lakhs using similar methods. In 2018 itself, I got to know about youngsters in Tamil Nadu, Palghar, Delhi who were cheated by him. If Pune Police conduct an in-depth probe they may uncover a big pan-India cheating racket run by Gosavi,” Deshmukh told The Indian Express on Thursday morning.

Deshmukh said that he hopes that police will help him get back the Rs 3.04 lakh that he had paid to Gosavi and some compensation for the physical and mental suffering he had to go through because of the alleged fraud. Soon after the arrest, Deshmukh was invited to the Faraskhana police station by the officers regarding the arrest.

On October 13, Pune city police had issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Gosavi in the cheating case to prevent his escape from the country. Gosavi had gone incommunicado soon after his selfie with Aryan Khan went viral on social media on October 3 and questions were raised about Gosavi’s conduct during the cruise drug bust.

Gosavi had reportedly travelled to Uttar Pradesh and wanted to surrender to the state police. However, on Wednesday, he travelled to Pune and had told a news channel that he would be appearing before NCB officers who are conducting an internal inquiry against Sameer Wankhede in Mumbai, following which he planned to surrender to Pune Police.