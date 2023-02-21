In Chinchwad, Pankaja campaigns for Jagtap; NCP’s Kate invokes Shivaji, Independent Kalate attacks BJP

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde, while campaigning in Chinchwad seat on Sunday, described party candidate Ashwini Jagtap as a “tigress who has jumped into the election fray to realise the unfinished dream of her husband” Laxman Jagtap.

“I was also called a tigress as I took up the task of completing the incomplete work of my father, Gopinath Munde, who died just six days after taking oath as the Union Minister in 2014. People then described me as a tigress. Likewise, Ashwinitai has also jumped into the election fray to complete the task left behind by her husband. She wants to realise the dream of her husband,” said Munde at a rally organised by the party where Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne and other leaders were also present.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Nana Kate, while campaigning in his constituency, said the BJP should be ousted from everywhere to bring back people’s rule. “It was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who set an example of good governance. He supported people from different backgrounds, caste and creed. But in BJP rule, exactly opposite is happening.”

Independent candidate Rahul Kalate, praising the deceased MLA, Munde said, “I went around Pimpri-Chinchwad along with local party unit chief Mahesh Landge. Whether it was about good roads, gunthewari issue or penalty tax issues, he (Jagtap) fought hard to get justice for the people. Chinchwad constituency has seen wonderful development. Full credit should be given to Laxmanbhau.”

Munde said Jagtap, who started out as an Independent, joined the party as he knew “only the BJP would help him realise his dream of developing his constituency.”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, the party’s Youth Wing chief, also campaigned for Ashwini Jagtap. Meanwhile, Kate said that only the MVA was capable of bringing everyone together. “MVA has and will always stand by people belonging to different denominations,” he said.

Independent candidate Rahul Kalate, targeted NCP’s Maval MLA Sunil Shelkhe. “The MLA has been attacking me for contesting elections.

Attacking the BJP, he alleged, “the BJP had stopped development work worth Rs 100 crore still it got is sanctioned.”