scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

In Chinchwad, Pankaja campaigns for Jagtap; NCP’s Kate invokes Shivaji, Independent Kalate attacks BJP

Munde said Jagtap, who started out as an Independent, joined the party as he knew “only the BJP would help him realise his dream of developing his constituency.”

Pimpri Chinchwad, chinchwad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsIndependent candidate Rahul Kalate, targeted NCP's Maval MLA Sunil Shelkhe. “The MLA has been attacking me for contesting elections.
Listen to this article
In Chinchwad, Pankaja campaigns for Jagtap; NCP’s Kate invokes Shivaji, Independent Kalate attacks BJP
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde, while campaigning in Chinchwad seat on Sunday, described party candidate Ashwini Jagtap as a “tigress who has jumped into the election fray to realise the unfinished dream of her husband” Laxman Jagtap.

“I was also called a tigress as I took up the task of completing the incomplete work of my father, Gopinath Munde, who died just six days after taking oath as the Union Minister in 2014. People then described me as a tigress. Likewise, Ashwinitai has also jumped into the election fray to complete the task left behind by her husband. She wants to realise the dream of her husband,” said Munde at a rally organised by the party where Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne and other leaders were also present.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Nana Kate, while campaigning in his constituency, said the BJP should be ousted from everywhere to bring back people’s rule. “It was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who set an example of good governance. He supported people from different backgrounds, caste and creed. But in BJP rule, exactly opposite is happening.”

Independent candidate Rahul Kalate, praising the deceased MLA, Munde said, “I went around Pimpri-Chinchwad along with local party unit chief Mahesh Landge. Whether it was about good roads, gunthewari issue or penalty tax issues, he (Jagtap) fought hard to get justice for the people. Chinchwad constituency has seen wonderful development. Full credit should be given to Laxmanbhau.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

Munde said Jagtap, who started out as an Independent, joined the party as he knew “only the BJP would help him realise his dream of developing his constituency.”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, the party’s Youth Wing chief, also campaigned for Ashwini Jagtap. Meanwhile, Kate said that only the MVA was capable of bringing everyone together. “MVA has and will always stand by people belonging to different denominations,” he said.

Independent candidate Rahul Kalate, targeted NCP’s Maval MLA Sunil Shelkhe. “The MLA has been attacking me for contesting elections.

More from Pune
Advertisement

Attacking the BJP, he alleged, “the BJP had stopped development work worth Rs 100 crore still it got is sanctioned.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 01:53 IST
Next Story

Parties step up campaign in Kasba

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close