In centenary year, Pune’s Indian Law Society aspires to higher status than autonomy

The parent body of one of the most respected law colleges in the country, The Indian Law Society, has entered its centenary year. Celebrations have begun at the premier law institute and will go on throughout March. Vaijayanti Joshi, former principal and current director (academics and administration), speaks to indianexpress.com about the institute’s future plans and challenges.

Some years ago, you said the college aimed to get autonomy before it completed 100years.



Yes, we had hoped to do that but (University Grants Commission’s) NAAC accreditation process for the second cycle got delayed. We had A grade in the first cycle and then due to certain administrative challenges and delays, the second cycle of accreditation didn’t happen until 2019. Later the Covid-19 pandemic happened, and now the new National Education Policy (NEP) has taken effect. Several new options have been made available. You have to be a degree-awarding college or merged into a university. The canvas has now widened, and after 100 years of legal education, there is not much point in simply getting autonomous status. Hence we aspire to a higher status now. We are studying all these options, autonomy with the NEP, what is going to happen etc. Whichever option appears to give the most freedom in academic affairs will be the best one, and in my opinion, getting university status would be the best option. We are currently weighing the pros and cons of every option because it will have repercussions for academic freedom and finances. We have to calculate everything and see the best option.

You currently offer a lot of certification courses for professionals. Are there plans to offer any full-time courses for working professionals?

As far as full-time courses are concerned, we cannot offer them as we are affiliated to a university and have to follow its rules. Even the Indian Law Society cannot grant these certificates as per the UGC rules. Currently our hands are tied. So we offer certificate and diploma programmes, which though valuable—one has to admit—are not degrees. However, we have decided to start an online distance education programme. We already offer certificate programmes; they were all in the offline mode. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we were compelled to move them online. Now we have decided to expand the same into a distance education programme, where we can now offer many courses and anyone across the world can enrol.

In terms of physical infrastructure, what will be the development in coming years?

We are proposing to upgrade our sports complex as well as classroom teaching. We have a dedicated building but we find the space inadequate for it, because we have started so many activities. The number of full-time teachers has increased; we need more meeting rooms.

What were the lessons learnt from Covid?

In the first year of the pandemic…we kept responding to the situation [as it evolved]. It was beyond imagination. In the second year, we took proactive steps. The biggest lesson was that we need to invest in technology. It was something we had never thought about. In the future even though classes will be in the physical mode, there will be some online learning and communication, which you will have to accept. It is an inevitable part of our lives. We need to learn to be more conducive to that.

What are the challenges before legal students today?

There is a lot of change over time. Technology is posing challenges. Artificial intelligence is replacing lawyers on one hand. Also, it’s a unique challenge where on one hand, one-to-one interaction with clients is important but they have to operate in a cyberspace where they have to work with colleagues, whom they have never seen at all, which never happened in previous years so frequently. This will be a big challenge. For example, appearing in a judge’s chamber online…is very challenging and needs a different approach and skills to be acquired. Another challenge is that today there are different types of law institutions– national law schools…, colleges supported by each state, and private universities and institutions. The type of education, level of exposure and challenges for students in each will be different… Education institutions and students, besides competition, will have to consider all these things.

The New Law Class was started in 1903 in Bombay by JR Gharpure and PB Singhe marking a new beginning in legal education. After five years, this was moved to the Fergusson College Law Class but within a few weeks, it had to be shut down and over a 100 students enrolled were left in the lurch. Fifteen years later, the Indian Law Society was inaugurated on March 4, and in 1924, the ILS Law College was started as the Poona Law College. Land of 154 acres was acquired on what is now known as Law College Road.