In celebration of ‘Sindhi oneness’: Sindhi Premier League Season-3 to be played from March 16

Hitesh Dadlani, from the organising team of SPL-3, said it is a cricket tournament with the objective of uniting the Sindhi community and improving fitness. (Photo: Facebook via Sindhi Premier League)

The Sindhi Premier League Season 3 will be played from March 16. The tournament has been designed in line with the IPL format.

There are 14 teams with 14 team owners and all matches will be played at Mrunal Lawns, Pimpri. The closing match will be played at 7 pm on April 3 on the same ground.

“Sindhis are scattered all around the country, but we seldom get a chance to meet and come on a common platform. A group of youngsters in Pimpri-Chinchwad has organised and envisioned this league as a place to come out in person and meet people, play together and celebrate oneness. We want to spread this tournament to all the Sindhis in the country and maybe one day around the world. We want all Sindhi communities to have similar events in their respective cities. ‘Sindhis are meant only for business’ is a common stereotype heard about the community…but such events may change the way people look at the community.”

The amount remaining from the event will be used with other donations from the community to support child education.

“Last year, we donated Rs 50,000 each to two organisations associated with education. On the opening day, we will announce this year’s donation amount which will be bigger than last year,” he added.

The team names are Mast Kalandars, Sultans of Sindh, Mohenjodaro Warriors, Sindhful Rangers, SSD Falcons, Indus Dynamos, Dada Vaswani’s Brigade, Jhulelal Superkings, Hemukalani Gladiators, Gurunanak Knights, Sant Kanwaram Royals, Aryans United, Jai Baba Stickers, and Sindhi Indians. The league theme song is – Jio Sindhi and the tag line is PLAY. CELEBRATE. REPEAT.