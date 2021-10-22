In broad daylight, robbers loot Rs 30 L, gold worth Rs 2 cr from BoM, Shirur

In a daring heist in broad daylight, a group of five armed men robbed cash and gold worth Rs 2.3 crore from a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Pimperkhed village in Shirur taluka of Pune district on Thursday.

There were four bank employees and 10 to 15 customers inside the branch at the time. One of the robbers stood guard at the bank door while his accomplices went inside and threatened the bank manager and cashier at gunpoint.

The robbers snatched keys from the bank staffers and looted Rs 30 lakh in cash and gold worth Rs 2 crore. They put all the robbed items and cash in a bag and escaped from the spot in their vehicle.

On receiving information, a team of Pune Rural Police rushed to the spot for investigation. Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Abhinav Deshmukh also visited the crime scene along with other senior officials.

Investigation revealed that the robbers came to the spot in a four-wheeler which carried a ‘Press’ sticker on the front glass.

Search teams were formed to identify and arrest the robbers. Local crime branch sleuths were also pressed into action. Police said the robbers were seen going towards Ahmednagar in their vehicle after committing the crime.

Police have got some leads about the robbers from footage captured by CCTV cameras inside the bank. An offence has been lodged at Shirur police station.

Inspector Sureshkumar Raut of Shirur police station said nakabandis have been put at various locations in Pune and Ahmednagar district and search is on for the robbers.