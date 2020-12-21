In attempt to fake his own death, man kills friend, sets his body on fire: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

According to police, Mehboob allegedly decided to kill his friend Sandip Mainkar, a former colleague of his.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a man who, in an attempt to fake his own death, allegedly murdered his friend and tried to pass off his dead body as his own.

Police have identified the accused as Mehboob Dastagir Shaikh, and his friend as Sandip Pundalik Mainkar. Police said Mehboob owed lakhs in debt and he planned to fake his own murder, in a bid to get the creditors off his trail.

According to police, he allegedly decided to kill his friend Sandip Mainkar, a former colleague of his. Mehboob allegedly called Mainkar to his residence, and then took him towards Baner on a two- wheeler.

Mehboob attacked and murdered Mainkar and dumped his body at a deserted spot behind the Udanshahwali Dargah on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway, said police. He then allegedly set the body on fire, to make identification difficult Mehboob then fled from Pune along with his wife, said police. His family members lodged a missing report with the police.

On November 29, police recovered Mainkar’s body, and managed to identify him with the help of a half-burnt piece of paper found on him. An offence of murder was lodged at the Hinjewadi police station in this case.

Police said a bluetooth device was found near the body, which led them to Mehboob, who was found to be missing. He was later arrested from Pune.

A stamp paper was recovered from Mehboob, in which he said he was debt-ridden, and had decided to end his life. He said his ‘body’ would be found in Baner area.

