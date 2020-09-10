In another single-day high, Vidarbha records 94 deaths

The district also recorded 1,934 fresh cases on the day, taking the total reported count to 46,490.(Express photo By Amit Mehra/Representational)

VIDARBHA RECORDED a new single-day increase in the number of deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday, as 94 patients died of the viral infection, including 58 from Nagpur district.

It was the first time that all 11 districts in the region reported deaths. Gadchiroli reported its first death, as a native succumbed to the infection. In an earlier death reported from the district, the patient was from Telangana.

Nagpur is at the top with 58 deaths, of which 43 were reported from within municipal limits, nine from rural area, and six from outside the district. The toll has crossed the 1,500-mark with 1,516 deaths. Of these, 471 took place in the first 10 days of this month alone. As many as 919 deaths were recorded in August. The death rate, however, continues to be a matter of concern. It stands at 3.26 per cent at present.

The district also recorded 1,934 fresh cases on the day, taking the total reported count to 46,490. As many as 1,513 patients were also discharged. So far, 33,079 patients have been discharged, taking the recovery rate to 71 per cent.

Elsewhere in Vidarbha, 12 deaths were reported from Amravati, followed by six in Yavatmal, four in Washim, three each in Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur, two in Wardha, and one each in Akola and Buldana.

