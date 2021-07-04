In absence of rain, Pune’s day temperature to rise

Even though there is no strong weather system presently over Maharashtra, westerly winds coming from the Arabian Sea are bringing in some moisture over the region.(File)

Pune’s weather on Sunday is likely to turn cloudy towards the afternoon hours, the India Meteorological Department has said.

But since morning, partly sunny or cloudy with higher humidity levels was experienced. As a result, the day’s temperature is expected to rise to reach 32 degrees whereas the realised minimum temperature was 22.1 degrees.

Even though there is no strong weather system presently over Maharashtra, westerly winds coming from the Arabian Sea are bringing in some moisture over the region. There are two cyclonic circulations dominant over Telangana and west Madhya Pradesh – which are together governing the rainfall activity over the state.

The latest India Meteorological Department forecast indicates chances of very light rainfall over the city on the day.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 04, 2021

Pune city AQI – 47 – Satisfactory