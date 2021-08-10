In absence of rain, high temperatures with clear skies for Pune today

Clear sky conditions would dominate but there could be overcast sky conditions developing post noon. (File)

With monsoon rainfall still on a break, Pune city could experience clear sky conditions and a hot day.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to reach 32 degrees and the minimum temperature recorded on the day was 21.7 degrees.

With this sudden spike in the day temperature, the city could experience thunder and lightning during the afternoon hours with light intensity rainfall.

Even though there are westerly winds blowing in the lower latitudes, the southwest monsoon will remain subdued for another two days over Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 10, 2021

Pune city AQI – 42 – Satisfactory

