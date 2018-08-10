In a single day, 21,600 people pledge to donate their organs

“Everybody who pledged their organs is a part of this. We would like to thank all the companies, hospitals, NGOs, Rotary Clubs and organisations who made this possible,” said Deogaonkar. (Express Photo) “Everybody who pledged their organs is a part of this. We would like to thank all the companies, hospitals, NGOs, Rotary Clubs and organisations who made this possible,” said Deogaonkar. (Express Photo)

Over 21,600 people and counting from 22 cities in Maharashtra have made an online pledge to donate their organs on Thursday. This beats the earlier record of 3,316 pledges in a single day. The pledges were made as part of an organ donation awareness programme ‘Gift Life’, undertaken by Rotary District, an NGO whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services.

The initiative received support from various organisations including Sahyadri Hospitals, and it was conducted online from 11 am to 7 pm where people had to pledge their organs by logging on to http://www.giftlife.co.in.

Shailesh Palekar, district governor, Rotary District 3131, said Thursday that the project has become “a people’s movement in a real sense”.

Amruta Deogaonkar, convenor, ‘Gift Life’, said they attempted to break the Guinness World Record of the maximum online organ donation pledges in eight hours through this campaign, and were successful.

“Everybody who pledged their organs is a part of this. We would like to thank all the companies, hospitals, NGOs, Rotary Clubs and organisations who made this possible,” said Deogaonkar.

Dr Ketan Apte, unit head, Sahyadri Hospitals, said the larger aim of this campaign is to create awareness about organ donation and to bridge the gap between the number of donors and patients.

