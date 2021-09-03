In a first, vets in Pune successfully perform complex hernia surgery on three-year-old dog

Veterinarians in Pune have for the first time successfully performed a complex laparoscopic hiatal hernia surgery on Rolly, a three-year-old dog. The canine, which weighs 51 kg, has had only one kidney since birth and had been suffering from hernia for the last year, said doctors who claim the surgery is the first of its kind in the country.

The surgery was performed by a team led by Dr Narendra Pardeshi, Veterinary Surgeon at the Small Animal Clinic and Referral Hospital in Pune, and noted laparoscopic surgeon Dr Shashank Shah.

“The disease was diagnosed after undergoing gastroscopy, CT scan and MRI tests. The surgery was performed with the help of different kinds of instruments like a harmonic scalpel, laparoscopic set and liver retractor forceps. We also needed experienced hands because it shouldn’t recur. Post-surgery, Rolly was on a liquid diet of bland soup and water for 15 days. No solid food was allowed to (help) heal stomach mucosal ulcers because of hiatus hernia,” said Dr Pardeshi.

Rolly’s guardian Dinesh Kathuria, who lives in Mumbai, said his pet’s condition has improved after the surgery. “We have noticed good changes in Rolly since the surgery. He can walk freely without complications. The surgery has made us realise that even animals suffer diseases like humans but can’t express it like us. Hence, it is important to carry out regular veterinary check-ups and take utmost care to prevent such health issues,” Kathuria said.