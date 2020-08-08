In a first, Pune sees decrease in active patients in the week

For Pune, however, these are early days. But the last week has surely seen the number of active cases going down. (File) For Pune, however, these are early days. But the last week has surely seen the number of active cases going down. (File)

The last one week was the first time that the number of people recovering from Covid19 disease in Pune has been greater than the new infections being discovered.

In the week between July 31 to August 6, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas saw the recovery of 9,668 patients, while 8,600 new infections were discovered. There were five days in the week when the recoveries outnumbered new cases. PMC monitors weekly data ending every Thursday. It this trend holds on for at least two weeks at a stretch, it could signal a slowdown in the spread of the disease, and even raise hopes that a decline could be approaching. Amongst the states, only Delhi has shown this trend consistently over a long period, almost a month now.

For Pune, however, these are early days. But the last week has surely seen the number of active cases going down.

The city has been witnessing a jump in the number of active cases since the outbreak but the trend started slowing down from the previous week with an increase of only 1,162 between July 24 and 30 as against 6,409 between July 17 and 23.

As per the report, the number of active cases came down by 1,240 by the end of this week. When compared to the week before, it has shown the trend of active to positive cases drop to -14.4 per cent.

The highest number of active cases on any given day so far has been 18,215 on July 30. Thereafter, the PMC registered more patients being cured than newly infected, bringing the active cases tally to 16,975 on August 6, as per the report.

The PMC had tested a maximum of 45,007 patients in a week during July 17 to 23 and identified the highest number of 11,730 new patients in the week. The PMC’s efforts to scale up testing led to the highest jump of 6,409 active cases in a week, which also registered the highest 54.6 per cent trend of active to positive cases.

In last seven days, a total of 172 deaths were reported, which is two per cent of the total new patients in the week, an increase from 1.9 per cent the week before.

As on August 6, the mortality rate in the PMC area was reported at 2.35 per cent with 1,456 deaths so far. While the critical rate was at 3.97 per cent, 43,606 out of the total 62,037 patients have been recovered, taking the recovery rate to 70.29 per cent. At present, 27.36 per cent of the total cases is active while the doubling rate of positive cases is 32.51 days.

The PMC has carried out 3,02,945 tests so far, which is 68,402 tests per million, highest by any civic body in the country. The confirmation rate recorded by the civic body was at 20.48 per cent. The tracing of suspected Covid-19 infected patients has improved with 12.45 persons behind every positive patient.

