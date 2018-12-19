In a first, PCMC, not SRA, plans to rehabilitate slums on private land

After years of progressing at a snail’s pace, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation seems to have now decided to seriously implement its policy of a slum-free city, which has been gathering dust for more than a decade. For a start, it has planned a first-of-its-kind project to rehabilitate slums on a private land. “We have decided to implement a first-of-its-kind project of slum rehabilitation on private land. It will be a pilot project,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said on Tuesday.

Hardikar said the PCMC intended to implement the project on its own rather than by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, which is under the state government. “The concept plan is ready. It will come up before the City Improvements Committee next week,” he said. After this, the project will be sent to the state government for approval.

Hardikar said the concept plan includes developing a cluster of slums. “A private consultant was appointed for the purpose. They have submitted a Rs 1,700 crore plan. We are studying whether the plan was appropriate,” he said.

Hardikar said once the pilot is successful, they might even go for rehabilitating all the slums in a bid to make the city slum-free. The plan for a slum-free city came up almost 15 years back and has been since gathering dust. In the initial phase, slums in Dapodi like Siddharthnagar, Gulabnagar, Mahatma Phulenagar, Limbori vasti, Jaybhimnagar will be resettled. PCMC officials said Pimpri-Chinchwad has 71 slums. Under JNNRUM, nine slum rehabilitation projects has been implemented.