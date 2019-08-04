In a first, MSRTC to recruit women drivers

For the first time in 50 years of operation, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will have women drivers in its staff. In a recently-conducted recruitment process for the post of ‘driver-cum-conductor’, as many as 150 women have been selected, who will now undergo year-long training before joining work.

Earlier this year, MSRTC had started recruitment process for 8,022 posts of ‘driver-cum-conductors’ from across the state. A total of 35,400 candidates had applied for the posts, of which 30,068, including 742 women, cleared the written test.

According to MSRTC officials, 150 women have successfully passed the documentation process and have been selected for the job.

The encouraging response from women aspirants seems to be a result of concessions given by MSRTC to them in the eligibility criteria. While for men to be eligible for the job, it was mandatory to have a heavy vehicle driving licence along with one year’s experience of driving heavy vehicles without any accident during the period, for women the heavy vehicle licence was not mandatory. “They could be considered if they had a light vehicle driving licence and one year’s experience of driving light vehicle,” said an MSRTC official.

Besides, male candidates will have to undergo a 100 marks driving test after they have met the physical and other criteria. Once the driving test results are out, final merit list will be displayed based on marks scored by candidates in written test and driving test. However, for women who have cleared the written test, only eligibility documents and height will be tested. The selected women candidates will then be sent for a year-long heavy vehicle driving training, said an official.

“The women ‘driver-cum-conductors’ will be initially deployed on shorter routes and after they have gained requisite experience, they will be assigned on long-distance routes,” said Abhijeet Bhosale, MSRTC spokesperson.