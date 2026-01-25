In a first for India, Army Rowing Node Best Programme of the Year award of World Rowing

THE ARMY Rowing Node (ARN) located at the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune has received the prestigious ‘Best Rowing Programme of the Year’ award from World Rowing, the international governing body for the sport of rowing. This is the first time that any club has been nominated for and received the award. The award cereony was held at Lausanne in Switzerland on Saturday.

The ARN is the only man-made rowing channel with International standards in India and trains Indian rowing teams for participating in various national and international rowing events across the world. The node was established in the year of 2001 on the CME campus under the aegis of Mission Olympic Wing of the Indian Army.

“Army Rowing Node (ARN), Pune, has been awarded the Best Rowing Club Program by World Rowing, emerging as the world’s finest. Awarded at Lausanne, Switzerland, this historic honour reflects the unrelenting discipline, commitment and teamwork of ARN, Mission Olympics Wing and CME, Pune.” a post on X by the Indian Army read.

The winners of the 2025 World Rowing Awards were revealed Saturday night in Lausanne, Switzerland on the occasion of a gala evening held at the Olympic Museum. The World Rowing website read, “The Army Rowing Node (ARN Rowing club) in Pune stands as a beacon of India’s commitment to combining discipline, innovation, and inclusivity in sport. Established under the aegis of the College of Military Engineering (CME), ARN represents the country’s premier rowing development center — a program where military precision meets modern athletic science. It is not merely a facility, but a living institution designed to cultivate champions and leaders through the principles of resilience, teamwork, and national pride.”

The website added, “The Node features a two-kilometer world-class rowing channel, a fully equipped boathouse, and modern facilities for ergometer training, sports science, and athlete recovery. Within this ecosystem, approximately 300 athletes train daily, following programs that merge traditional Army discipline with the latest in sports periodization performance methodology. This dual philosophy ensures that every athlete under ARN’s guidance develops both physical capability, spiritual and mental resilience — attributes that define success not just on the water but in all aspects of life.”

Speaking to Express, Colonel R Ramakrishnan, the Commanding Officer of the ARN who received the award at Lausanne on behalf of the node said, “This the first time any club has been nominated and won the award. In the years to come, apart from the best programme, I wish to see the award for the best coch and the best crew coming from India. That will be the way ahead for the growth of the sport in India.”

Ever since its inception, the ARN has not only given the country the best of its oarsmen, has also dominated the international medals won by India. All Olympians in Rowing sport are also prodigies of the ARN. Trainees from the node have won many International and national medals. The node comprises multi lane rowing course meeting standards of the World Rowing. The channel design consists of a length of 2200 m, width of 135 m and a depth of 3.5 m as per the international norms. Apart from the channel, the infrastructure comprises boat house complex, gymnasium, viewers gallery, race control towers, finishing tower and essential external services.