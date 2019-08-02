In a first, environment status report links various PMC projects to Sustainable Development Goals

The Pune Municipal corporation (PMC) has, for the first time, linked its various projects to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were adopted by all participating countries in the Union Nation Sustainable Development Conference in 2015.

“The SDGs with 17 goals and 169 targets are to be followed by various countries from 2016 to 2030. The PMC is also working towards achieving the SDGs through projects being taken up by its various departments,” said Mangesh Dighe, environment officer of PMC.

In the Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2018-19, tabled in the General Body on Wednesday, the PMC administration has for the first time attempted to connect its works to the SDGs.

According to the ESR report, the civic body has taken up various initiatives and projects in line with the SDGs. Some of which include:

# Water supply & sanitation

The PMC has taken up the ambitious 24X7 water supply project besides ensuring that drinking water is supplied to residents only through closed pipeline. The projects, the civic body said, will help in achieving the goal of reducing shortage of water.

# To tackle water pollution

The civic body has undertaken the river conservation project for the Mula-Mutha river by increasing the capacity of sewage treatment plants, which will ensure only treated water is released in the river and thus help it achieve the goal of reducing water pollution and conserve water bodies. The PMC has also decided to beautify and develop the 44 km riverside area of the Mula-Mutha river.

# Sustainable waste reduction

The PMC has undertaken door-to-door waste segregation initiative and started various waste-to-energy projects. It has also planned a project for generating fuel from plastic waste and set up at least 30 points for collection of electronic waste for its scientific disposal.

# Health & well-being

The civic body has started redesigning several roads in its jurisdiction, which it believes will reduce injuries and fatalities due to accidents. The PMC has also been pushing the non-motorised transport system in the city and is likely to soon start the environment-friendly Pune Mtero. Efforts are also being taken to encourage the use of CNG-run vehicles and electric vehicles in the city to reduce air pollution.

# Poverty alleviation & jobs

The PMC has launched several self-employment and skill training initiatives. It is also working towards providing quality education with emphasis on latest technology. To achieve the goal of zero hunger, the PMC mainly relies on the mid-day meal scheme, which is being implemented in all civic body-run schools. Besides, the civic body has also announced many schemes for women empowerment, self-defence and adoption of girl child.

# Affordable and clean energy

The promotion of solar energy and use of LED lamps are being done to achieve the target of affordable and clean energy in the city. Conservation of biodiversity is also being done by developing gardens and parks while creating awareness among residents about nature.