In a first, subdued monsoon pushes Pune city’s seasonal rainfall to below normal

With no signs of favourable weather systems developing till July 10, the city is unlikely to enjoy any spells soon. (File)

The prolonged break-phase of the Southwest monsoon has pushed Pune city’s seasonal rainfall, for the first time, below normal.

Till Sunday, Pune city had received 152.9mm of rain, which was about 5 per cent short of the normal rainfall for this time of the year.

The city has not experienced a good shower since the third week of June. With the monsoon remaining subdued, even thundershowers were absent during the last two weeks.

Normally, the city receives its maximum quota of rainfall during the monsoon in July and August. These months are also crucial for kharif sowing.

Pune district, however, has recorded 19 per cent surplus rainfall this season. But the district, too, has not experienced much rainfall in over ten days. Except Lonavala, there has not been rainfall recorded anywhere in the district in July.

“The southwest monsoon has been subdued over Maharashtra since June 20 and the present stream of westerly winds are not as strong enough to bring rainfall across the Western ghats, where the Pune is located,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD),Pune.

With no signs of favourable weather systems developing till July 10, the city is unlikely to enjoy any spells soon.

Dry days have led to an increase in the day temperatures in the city have seen a sudden spike. On Sunday, the maximum temperature stood at 33 degrees, which was 4 degrees above normal.

“The temperatures will remain on the higher side this week, and settle close to 33 to 34 degrees,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

Lack of rain and such high temperatures may not favour the soil and field preparations as many areas in the district are yet to undertake kharif sowing, the agriculture meteorologists said.

There has also been an increase in the relative humidity levels recorded in the city, due to the partially cloudy sky conditions prevailing intermittently. The humidity levels, during the past weekend, touched 80 per cent, adding to the overall heat-related discomfort over the city.

Rainfall over the catchment areas of Pune has been better in comparison to city limits. Till Monday, the catchments of five major dams supplying drinking water to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad had recorded rainfall between 209 – 569mm and dams reserves being anywhere between 25 to 37 per cent of their total capacities.