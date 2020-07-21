In 7-10 days, there will be no shortage of hospital beds for Covid patients: Pune District collector

“Our dashboard is constantly being updated and we will soon include additional 50 ICU beds that will be functional at Sassoon General Hospital,17 beds at Jupiter Hospital, 10 beds at Dalvi Hospital and seven at Sancheti Hospital,” said Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. (Representational) “Our dashboard is constantly being updated and we will soon include additional 50 ICU beds that will be functional at Sassoon General Hospital,17 beds at Jupiter Hospital, 10 beds at Dalvi Hospital and seven at Sancheti Hospital,” said Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. (Representational)

Amid fear of a shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients, as the number of cases in Pune crosses 51,000, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Monday assured that there will be no shortage of beds soon and efforts have been made to declare some medical set-ups as dedicated Covid facilities.

“Within the next seven to 10 days, there will be no shortage of beds,” said Ram.

Reports of the case spike overwhelming Pune’s health system, and complaints about patients succumbing to the virus after failing to get a hospital bed in time, had led to concern among local residents. Ram, however, said the administration has plans to add several beds in multiple facilities soon.

“Our dashboard is constantly being updated and we will soon include additional 50 ICU beds that will be functional at Sassoon General Hospital,17 beds at Jupiter Hospital, 10 beds at Dalvi Hospital and seven at Sancheti Hospital,” said the collector.

“There are concerns that hospitals do not provide bed availability information and upload data on a real time basis. However, we have taken stock of the situation and will soon update the information on the dashboard. This will also reflect the number of facilities in rural areas. For instance, at Manchar, 1, 000 beds with oxygen supply have been added in addition to upgrading facilities at Bhima Shankar, Baramati, Khed and Maval. By the end of the month, there will be no shortage of beds. Walk-in interviews have also been conducted and the number of doctors and other medical personnel has been increased for attending to Covid patients in rural areas,” he said.

“We are not only checking occupancy and vacancy of beds within Pune Municipal Corporation limits but also in Pune district, including PCMC, cantonment and rural areas,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Shantanu Goel.

Both district and civic administration officials said they have been adding to existing infrastructure to make it adequate to cater to patients from across the district.

Another Covid task force set up

A second Covid task force has been set up under the chairmanship of acting dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital Dr Murlidhar Tambe. The first one was under Dr D B Kadam, and it guided doctors on treatment protocols. The five-member committee aims to deal with medico-administrative reforms.

