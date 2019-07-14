In 6 months, over 100 child rape cases in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad; no conviction yet

Of the 24,000 child rape cases registered in the country in the past six months, more than 100 have been registered in the jurisdictions of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate between January 1 and June this year. So far, there has been no conviction in any of the cases.

The issue of “child rape” cases came to the fore on Friday after the Supreme Court registered a suo motu PIL on the rise in such cases. A bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the apex court had prepared a list of child rape cases in the past six months. “We have found that from January to June 2019, of the 24,000 cases registered in the country, in only 900 cases trials have been completed,” the bench said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Morale of the Pune police said trials were underway in all the cases registered in the past six months.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the verdict must be given within one year.

On Friday, the Union Women and Child Development Ministry said it has approved a proposal to set up 1,023 fast-track courts in 18 states, including Maharashtra, in a year.

The Pune police said that POCSO cases are taken up on priority. “Just a few days back, we have been able to secure justice under the POCSO Act in three cases from 2017 and 2018,” Morale said, adding that new fast-track courts will help in speeding up trials in cases.

According to police, 72 child rape cases were registered in Pune in the last six months. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, 40 child rape cases were registered from January to June 2019.