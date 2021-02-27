Improved air quality over Pune city till Monday

Clear sky conditions would continue on Sunday as well, the Met department has said. (Express Photo)

The air over Pune will be better during the weekend as the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to remain below 100 till Monday.

The AQI recorded on Saturday was 83, considered a ‘satisfactory’ category. The SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology for Sunday is 90.

With largely clear sky conditions allowing heating of the atmosphere, the city’s day temperatures are gradually soaring. On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 14.6 degrees, at Pashan — 15.9 degrees and at Lohegaon — 17.1 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast Sunday’s maximum temperature over the city to remain close to 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperatures to be about 15 degrees Celsius. Clear sky conditions would continue on Sunday as well, the Met department has said.